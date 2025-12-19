Prisoner dies in police custody

AN investigation has been launched after a 35-year-old prisoner died during an altercation with four police officers inside the Fox Hill Police Station.

Police said the man ‘became unresponsive’ as two officers initially tried to restrain and subdue him while attempting to escort him from his cell to court.

The man had been in custody for two days on burglary charges and was scheduled to appear before a magistrate when the incident unfolded shortly after 10am yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anton Rahming, speaking

to reporters outside the station, said officers were forced to intervene after the detainee resisted efforts to remove him from his cell, repeatedly refusing to go to court.

ACP Rahming said two officers initially attempted to escort the man, but additional help was called when he resisted and became

aggressive.

“The officers attempted to hand cuff him,” said ACP Rahming. “At this time, he held on to one of the officers. Other officers who were present

tried to assist with removing him from that officer. Even tually, as they subdued him, they realised he became unresponsive.”

He said emergency medical services were immediately contacted.

“At that point, officers contacted EMS personnel, who came to the location, examined the individual, and determined that he had succumbed at the station,” he added.

ACP Rahming said the force used was what officers believed was required to secure the detainee, noting that the man had shown signs of aggression earlier that same morning.

He said there were no visible injuries and no signs of vomiting observed before the man became unresponsive. Police also had no record of any medical conditions or health concerns for the detainee, though that information will now form part of the investigation.

The coroner has been notified, and an investigation — including a postmortem examination — is expected to determine the cause of death. Officers are also attempting to contact the man’s relatives.

ACP Rahming said police could not yet provide an exact timeline beyond confirming that officers were alerted shortly after 10am. He also confirmed that there are no medical personnel stationed at the Fox Hill Police Station.