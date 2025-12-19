Rousing welcome for Gibson after securing nomination

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

After returning to Grand Bahama earlier this week following her ratification by the Free National Movement, Frazette Gibson was greeted by a large crowd of party supporters at the airport on Tuesday.

After months of speculation, Ms Gibson was ratified on Monday night at a party meeting, securing the nomination as the Free National Movement’s candidate for Central Grand Bahama.

She emerged successful in a contested race that included Darren Cooper, Dr Trevor Johnson, Reverend Ricardo Grant, and Johnyk Bevans.

Lester Dawkins, chairman of the Free National Movement’s Central Grand Bahama Association, said party members are energized and eager to begin campaigning following the ratification of Frazette Gibson as the party’s candidate.

“We’re excited, and we’re ready to hit the road,” Mr Dawkins said. “She is a wonderful candidate — a lifelong member of the Central Grand Bahama community. She serves here, she lives here, she works here, and we are glad that we have her.”

Mr Dawkins said the sense of enthusiasm is being felt throughout the association, noting strong support from members at every level.

“Everyone’s excited,” he said. “We cannot wait to get on the road.”

He added that the association is confident Ms Gibson’s deep roots in the constituency and record of service make her well suited to represent Central Grand Bahama in the upcoming general election.

In a statement following the vote and her ratification, Ms Gibson said she was “truly humbled and grateful” for the party’s confidence in her.

“I extend heartfelt thanks to my God, family, Mr Michael Pintard, Opposition Leader and FNM Leader, party executives, the entire membership and supporters,” she said.

A longtime figure in Grand Bahama civic life, Ms Gibson brings decades of public service experience to the race. She has spent much of her professional career as an educator and has also served three terms in local government representing Central Grand Bahama.

She has advocated on behalf of widows and senior citizens, which she has said remain central to her decision to seek higher office.

“I have prayerfully and passionately answered the call to serve at yet another level,” she said, describing her candidacy as a continuation of a lifelong commitment to community building rather than a personal ambition.

Ms Gibson has also been actively encouraging civic participation among young people.

In August 2025, she took a number of first-time voters to register at the Parliamentary Registration Department, saying she is determined to ensure that the voices of young voters are heard in the upcoming general elections.

“Registering to vote is how you make your voice count,” she said. “It’s how you help shape the future of your community and your country.

“As a social studies, history, and civics teacher, I’ve spent years reminding young people why registering to vote matters.”

Ms Gibson is looking ahead to what she expects will be a competitive campaign season. She is confident that the FNM will bring tangible benefits not only to Central Grand Bahama, but to the wider Bahamas.

“From birth to my present home and a record of trials and triumph, I am from and for Central Grand Bahama,” she said.



