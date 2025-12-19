Suspect accused of robbing woman at gunpoint granted bail for $9,000

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for a 2024 armed robbery was granted bail by the Supreme Court yesterday.

Carlos Butler, 24, was granted $9,000 bail with one or two sureties on a charge of armed robbery before Justice Joyann Ferguson.

Prosecutors allege that Butler and accomplices, while armed with a black handgun, robbed Tiffany Charlton of a grey Samsung Note valued at $800, along with $500 in cash, on July 17, 2024.

Under the terms of his bail, Butler will be fitted with a monitoring device and must surrender his travel documents.

He must also sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday by 6pm. He was warned not to have any contact with witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.

Once his bail is signed, Butler will be released from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.