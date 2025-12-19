Teen accused of having loaded firearm at home granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man was granted bail on Friday after being accused of having a loaded firearm at his home on Rupert Dean Lane last week.

Prosecutors allege that Mauricio Davis was found in possession of a black .40 Glock pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition at his residence at about 3am on December 17.

Davis pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, Davis will be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and is required to sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday by 7pm.

Davis is scheduled to return to court for trial on February 3, 2026.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the matter.