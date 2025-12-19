Three Bahamians, Jamaican arrested after $18.4m drug bust near Cuba

THREE Bahamian men and a Jamaican man have been arrested after the United States Coast Guard intercepted a go-fast vessel near Cuba and uncovered an estimated $18.4m worth of suspected cocaine.

Police said the interception occurred while the US Coast Guard was conducting a routine patrol in international waters, acting on intelligence, on December 7. The white go-fast vessel was stopped and four men — three Bahamians aged 57, 44 and 30, and a 36-year-old Jamaican national — were taken into custody.

According to police, a search of the vessel uncovered a large quantity of suspected cocaine concealed within the vessel’s hatch. Officers also discovered approximately seven pounds of suspected marijuana, along with an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The suspected cocaine weighs an estimated 2,252 pounds, or approximately 920 kilograms. Police estimated its street value at $18.4m. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $7,000.

The suspects were transported to New Providence and handed over to the Drug Enforcement Unit on December 18, where they were arrested and cautioned in connection with the matter.

Police said investigations are ongoing.