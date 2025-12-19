Two men charged in GB shooting

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm when they appeared in the Freeport Magistrates Court on Friday.

Raymond Pennington, 22, and Tyler Knowles, 21, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith.

Prosecutors allege that on December 13 in Freeport, the accused, while acting together, attempted to cause the death of a 19-year-old male resident of the city.

They further allege that on the same date and at the same location, the accused were in possession of a firearm with intent to endanger the life of the virtual complainant.

The charges stem from a shooting incident on Drumfish Street in the Caravel Beach area.

Pennington was represented by attorney Paco Deal, while Knowles was unrepresented. Neither defendant was required to enter a plea.

Both men were remanded in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. The matter was adjourned to March 30, 2026.