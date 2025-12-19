Woman granted $25K bail in Market St fatal crash

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN accused in a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman on Market Street in September was granted $25,000 bail on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Philicia Brown, 43, was driving dangerously southbound along Market Street when she struck Phelina Felix at around 8.45am on September 9.

Brown was driving a blue 2023 BYD Yuan Pro at the time of the incident.

Felix later succumbed to her injuries at Princess Margaret Hospital on September 20.

Brown was not required to enter a plea to a charge of vehicular manslaughter when she appeared before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

She was informed that the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Brown was granted bail in the sum of $25,000 with one or two sureties. She is expected to return to court on March 2, 2026, for service of her VBI.

Inspector Cordero Farrington appeared for the prosecution.