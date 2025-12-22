Rahming threatens legal action against cousin over ‘attacks’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Office of the Prime Minister’s Director of Communications, Latrae Rahming, has threatened legal action following what he described as sustained personal attacks, prompting a public and highly charged response from his cousin, social media personality Britney Harris, who is known for heated social media feuds and political commentary.

In a written statement issued on Friday, said Mr Rahming had instructed his attorney, Owen Wells, to issue a cease and desist letter and to initiate judicial proceedings to have the individuals involved bound over to keep the peace. He added that he would also consider pursuing a criminal complaint if circumstances required it.

“I regret that matters have reached this point. It is deeply unfortunate that I have become the target of attacks arising from within my own family,” Mr Rahming said. He said he harboured no bitterness and framed his response in conciliatory and religious terms.

“During this holiday season, I pray for my family, including Britney Harris and her sister Rochelle Forbes. I ask God to help them find within themselves the strength to confront and heal whatever pain they may be carrying,” he said.

Mr Rahming added that he would not engage further on the issue, stating: “This is my final word on the matter. I will now turn further to say I wish them peace and a joyous holiday.”

Prior to Mr Rahming’s statement, a lengthy and emotional voice note attributed to Ms Harris circulated on social media. In the recording, Ms Harris criticised her cousin, accused him of hypocrisy, and claimed he had chosen political loyalty over family.

Ms Harris questioned why Mr Rahming publicly defended politicians while remaining silent during past online attacks against public officials and their families. She referenced personal and financial support she said she had provided to him before his appointment as Director of Communications and accused him of betraying her after aligning himself with influential figures.

In the voice note, Ms Harris also accused Mr Rahming of using the police and legal system as political weapons and claimed she had been viciously attacked on multiple occasions. Her attacks included deeply personal family disputes and allegations spanning several years.

She further alleged that Mr Rahming aligned himself with individuals who had previously attacked her and her husband, and claimed he used his position to act against her, adding that she no longer trusted him. Ms Harris concluded by saying she felt wronged and betrayed, and that she would no longer defend or support him.

The public fallout comes amid Ms Harris’s previous comments, in the law, dating back to 2024. Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis filed a complaint with police accusing Ms Harris of criminal libel.

In a letter to the Police Commissioner at the time, Coleby-Davis’ attorney, Owen Wells, alleged that Ms Harris had defamed her by falsely accusing her of sexual misconduct on social media. Ms Harris denied the allegations.

Mr Wells said the allegations, published on Ms Harris’s Facebook page titled “Island Tea”, were untrue, malicious and intended to damage her reputation.