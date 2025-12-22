Road carnage: 40% of Nassau hit by accidents

By Neil Hartnell

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Some 40 percent of New Providence residents have revealed they or a close family member have been involved in a traffic accident within the past five years, leading an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report to brand Bahamian road safety as “a significant public policy issue”.

The frequency of vehicle crashes is disclosed in a study conducted by the multilateral lender on the Nassau ‘school run’, which analysed the negative social and economic impacts for Bahamian families from increased traffic congestion; deteriorating and inadequate infrastructure such as pedestrian sidewalks; reckless driving and the failure to properly enforce the traffic laws; and unreliable public transportation (jitney) services.

Besides the traffic-related dangers, crime and the fear of children being caught up in crime represented the greatest fear for Bahamian parents interviewed by IDB researchers through ‘focus groups’ and surveys. Some 75.6 percent, or more than three-quarters, voiced concern about becoming a victim of robbery, while 88 percent expressed fears about being exposed to crime in general during the school commute.

All these factors, together with “harassment” of female students by jitney drivers and older pupils, were said by the report to have driven ever-increasing numbers of parents to drop-off and pick-up their children from school themselves. And, with this burden falling disproportionately on Bahamian women, the report added that having to take time out from the working day is resulting in reduced productivity and lost economic opportunities for many.

The IDB study, entitled ‘Navigating school journeys: Barriers and enablers for children and caregivers in Nassau, Bahamas’, said lower income households suffer the greatest financial effects from transportation deficiencies related to the morning and afternoon commutes. It added that “limited household budgets” have resulted in costs related to the school run competing with essential expenses such as food and utility bills.

“The findings consistently underscore how socioeconomic status shapes exposure and vulnerability to school transportation barriers,” the report, which had six authors, asserted. “Families with fewer resources disproportionately struggle with unreliable public transportation, longer and more dangerous commutes, and the direct costs of transportation.

“As one janitor bluntly stated: ‘The system isn’t designed for the poor; it’s designed for those who already have.’ This sentiment reflects a reality where lower income households have fewer choices and less capacity to buffer against systemic failures.

“Financial strain forces difficult choices, with limited household budgets meaning transportation costs directly compete with essential needs like food and utilities. One participant estimated transportation and rent consume over half - $200 to $350 - of a typical weekly income in their area, leaving ‘very little for food, school supplies or even utilities’.”

The IDB study, authored by Lynn Scholl; Daniel Oviedo; Orlando Sabogal-Cardona; Camila Casas-Cortes; Llando Chea; and Jose Luis Saboin from the IDB’s transport division, added that “this economic pressure often necessitates complex coping strategies” such as older students having to escort their younger siblings to school. This, in turn, negatively impacts the focus of high and junior high students who have to undertake long journeys by foot.

“A frequently cited example was older siblings assuming responsibility for transporting younger ones, navigating complex public transportation routes or walking long distances, often involving multiple school drop-offs before reaching their own,” the IDB study said. It quoted an unnamed CV Bethel High School teacher who said such responsibilities can be overwhelming “especially for teenagers who are also trying to keep up with their own studies”. This, the report added, can “directly impact the older child's own educational access and participation, perpetuating cycles of disadvantage”.

It said the already-challenging school commute is made worse by existing economic and income inequalities in Bahamian society, as well as an unsafe transportation infrastructure and road safety environment. “With over 6,000 traffic accidents reported annually, road safety constitutes a significant public policy concern,” the IDB report added.

“The road traffic fatality rate in 2024 is estimated at 16.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021. Moreover, approximately 40 percent of residents in New Providence report that they or a household member have been involved in a traffic accident within the past five years.” It added that New Providence’s population grew by 20.38 percent between 2010 and 2022 to hit 296,522, with a similar increase in car use and ownership per capita.

“The motorisation rate increased from 0.39 to 0.64 vehicles per capita in the same period,” the IDB study said. “Particularly in the capital city of Nassau, congestion is a significant problem, with several intersections exceeding their design capacity, exacerbated during peak hours. The city’s transportation system and related infrastructure tend to incentivise private vehicle usage over sustainable modes of transportation, exacerbating the problem.”





The IDB report focused on four schools - Uriah McPhee Primary School on Kemp Road, which it said was selected to understand the challenges faced in “disadvantaged” and low income neighbourhoods; Sybil Strachan Primary School on Carmichael Road, due to the inadequacy of sidewalks and pedestrian crossings; CV Bethel Senior High School and Doris Johnson Senior High School.

Interviews were conducted with school principals, administrators, teachers, counsellors, bus drivers and security guards as well as parents. Some 477 survey replies were received from the parents of school-age children, which revealed that 83 percent of those organising or performing the daily school drop-off and pick up were women. Some 54 percent of these women were household heads, and 51.3 percent held a college or university degree.

“The over-representation of women suggests a gendered division of care work,” the IDB study said. “Testimonies behind the numbers make this bias tangible. ‘I’m a single mom with three kids, and it’s overwhelming trying to get everyone to school on time,’ one mother explained. A father acknowledged the imbalance: ‘I help with the morning drop-off, but my wife handles the rest - she’s better at co-ordinating everything.’

“Another caregiver captured the difficulties school transportation responsibilities impose: ‘I’m always rushing, juggling between work, school runs and household responsibilities.’ Together, the statistics and voices confirm that school transportation in Nassau is a gendered responsibility with significant costs for women’s time, energy and opportunities.”

Inadequate pedestrian infrastructure, especially the lack of proper and well-maintained sidewalks and road crossings, was cited by survey and interview participants as a key factor undermining school commute safety. Some 72.3 percent of respondents asserted that there was no protection against flooding, making routes to school dangerous and/or impassable for parents and students on foot.

“Public transportation, primarily jitneys, serves a substantial portion of students, particularly those travelling longer distances or from lower income households. A school principal estimated that 70-75 percent of their high school students rely on jitneys or walking. Yet this mode presents considerable challenges: Buses are often overcrowded, especially during peak morning hours, forcing students to wait and risk tardiness,” the IDB study said.

“As one administrator described: ‘Some students have to take two buses, and in the morning, the buses are full, so they have to wait.’ The journey itself can be taxing: A high school counsellor observed students arriving ‘already drained’ from long walks or waits in the heat.” One high school principal said parents dropping children to school by car “are usually more middle class” and their “children tend to perform better because they don’t face the same challenges”.

The IDB study found that more than 57 percent of survey respondents believe that traffic laws are being enforced consistently and properly. “The effectiveness of traffic regulations and their enforcement in school zones emerged as a major concern impacting safety,” it added.

“Participants frequently cited a lack of enforcement of speed limits, with one crossing guard stating: ‘It’s supposed to be 15 mph (miles per hour), but they’re going 50 mph or 90 mph, especially in the mornings when they’re late for work.’ Only 42.9 percent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that school zone traffic laws are enforced. Parents expressed alarm at the risks posed by speeding and reckless driving near schools.”

While the presence of crossing guards was viewed as vital to curbing reckless driver behaviour in school zones, the IDB report added that their number and availability are inconsistent. “Additionally, the absence of proper horizontal and vertical signage at these crossings presents significant road safety risks for the students and crossing guard,” the IDB study added.

“Enforcement issues also extend to public transportation operations. Participants reported that jitney drivers often disregard rules, stopping unsafely or driving recklessly ‘Jitney drivers don’t always follow the rules. They’ll stop anywhere... putting the kids at risk’….. Operational inefficiencies within the transportation system create significant daily hurdles.

“Public bus (jitney) services were frequently described as unreliable and unpredictable, posing a major barrier, particularly for families without private vehicles. Issues included inconsistent schedules: ‘Some days, the buses come two at a time, and then you don’t see one for an hour. It’s so unpredictable’, leading to prolonged waiting times,” the report added.

“This lack of predictability makes planning commutes difficult, turning the daily journey into ‘a gamble every morning’ for parents lacking real-time information or tracking systems…. School operational hours frequently clash with parental work schedules, creating significant logistical challenges. The standard school day often misaligns with typical work hours.”

This, the IDB study said, often forces parents to drop children off very early and/or pick them up late - leading to significant time when they are unsupervised. And this leads to even greater traffic congestions, with parents arguing that the morning commute is made even more dangerous by having to “dodge” potholes. Speeding drivers are another hazard, with only 57 percent of respondents saying they stop correctly at crosswalks.

“Broader concerns about crime during the school commute were prevalent. Fear of robbery was substantial, with 75.6 percent of survey respondents expressing worry, alongside a general worry about crime enroute (88 percent),” the report added. Gang and neighbourhood rivalries were a particular concern, along with complaints about “verbal harassment” of female students by jitney drivers and older pupils.

Others reported being followed and approached by predatory adults. “A high school counsellor noted an ‘unfortunate culture where some bus drivers or strangers... harass the girls’, suggesting a normalisation of such behaviour,” the IDB study said. “These experiences and fears strongly discourage the use of walking and public transportation for girls.

“The quantitative data underscores these pervasive anxieties: 84.3 percent of survey respondents worry about harassment, 79.7 percent worry about sexual violence, and 88.9 percent worry about strangers approaching children…. Participants consistently expressed heightened fears about harassment and potential violence targeting female students during their commutes.

“This anxiety translates into protective behaviours, primarily by mothers, who often adjust personal schedules, incur extra costs or sacrifice work opportunities to provide private transportation.” Jitney drivers were also accused of being sometimes “unresponsive or dismissive” to the bullying of students by others on their bus, with one even telling the victim to get off their vehicle.

“Ultimately, the culmination of physical, functional and social barriers, mediated by socioeconomic status, directly impacts children's access to education and their learning experience in tangible ways,” the IDB study said.

“Financial constraints are a direct barrier, preventing some families from affording bus fares or associated costs like lunch money, leading to absenteeism.” One parent said of her children: “If they don’t have bus money or lunch money, they just stay home”. And a school counsellor added: “Some families can’t afford transportation, so their children miss school.”

The report added: “Transportation difficulties related to unreliable services, long commutes, weather disruptions or sibling care duties contribute significantly to tardiness and absenteeism. This not only disrupts the child's learning but can have formal consequences, jeopardising their ability to meet attendance requirements crucial for graduation.

“The commute itself can be physically and mentally taxing. Students arrive tired, stressed or hungry after difficult journeys, negatively affecting their concentration, mood and ability to learn. Missing crucial instructional time due to late arrivals, particularly in foundational subjects like reading, creates cumulative academic disadvantages that hinder overall educational progress.”