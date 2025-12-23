Man remanded to jail on attempted rape charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was yesterday accused of attempting to rape a woman in New Providence earlier this month.

Prosecutors alleged that Tracy Forbes, 52, attempted to rape a 35-year-old woman on December 12.

Forbes was not required to enter a plea to the charge of attempted rape before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was told that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment and informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

Forbes was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and is expected to return to court for service of his VBI on March 26, 2026.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted, while Terrell Butler represented the accused.