Munroe: Cameras captured detainees fatal altercation

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CAMERAS inside the Fox Hill Police Station captured the moments leading up to the death of a 35-year-old detainee during a struggle with four police officers, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed yesterday.

The man, Lasheiko Pratt, a mechanic employed with the Ministry of Works, died shortly after 10am on Thursday while being escorted from his cell to attend court on burglary charges. He had been in custody for two days.

Mr Munroe said the station’s surveillance system recorded the entire encounter and will form a central part of the investigation into Mr Pratt’s death.

“Fox Hill police station has cameras,” he said. “The matter is caught on camera. The entire interaction with this citizen, from the point he came in, to the point that happened, will be examined.”

Mr Munroe, who said he has not seen the footage, appeared to defend officers, warning against what he described as conflicting public expectations of the police.

“We have to be very, very careful,” he said. “We complain when people escape. We complain when the police prevent people from escaping.

“On behalf of ordinary police officers, I would say we ought not try to put them in a position where they're damned if they do and damned if they don't, because it will affect their morale. Someone trying their best to keep you safe, and the very persons you're keeping safe questioning your motives, questioning your actions, can affect your morale.”

Police said Pratt died after officers intervened when he refused to leave his cell to attend court. Assistant Commissioner of Police Anton Rahming told reporters outside the station that officers acted after the detainee repeatedly resisted instructions.

But Pratt’s mother, Cheryl Larrimore, said she does not accept the official explanation and believes police brutality may have been involved. Speaking with The Tribune after identifying her son’s body at the morgue, she said she observed no visible bruises or marks and described her family as confused, grieving and distrustful of what police have said about how he died.

According to ACP Rahming, two officers initially attempted to escort Pratt, but two additional officers were summoned when he allegedly became aggressive. During efforts to restrain and handcuff him, Pratt reportedly held onto an officer and was eventually subdued. Officers then realised he had become unresponsive.

ACP Rahming said the force used was what officers believed was necessary to secure the detainee and noted that Mr Pratt had displayed signs of aggression earlier that morning.

Mr Munroe said the existence of video footage, along with other accountability measures, was intended to address precisely such incidents.

“When you have a case in court, the judges themselves speak about how you are to look at evidence,” he said.

“We'll have the recording that still won't satisfy some persons,” he added, pointing to the installation of police station cameras, body-worn cameras and the public’s ability to record police interactions.