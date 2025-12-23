Munroe promises zero tolerance following murder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said his ministry is taking a zero-tolerance approach to crime while continuing to equip the Royal Bahamas Police Force with the tools needed to pursue criminals.

His comments followed the country’s latest homicide off West Bay Street, where a man was shot and killed. He was later identified as Nassau Village resident Mario Lockhart.

Mr Munroe condemned the incident, calling such acts of violence “foolishness.”

“This is a bit of loss of values because I wasn't raised at a time where anybody found it acceptable to go around and shoot other people multiple times at all,” he said, adding that the country has shifted from being largely law-abiding to a more cosmopolitan society that has absorbed destructive behaviours.

Mr Munroe said the Davis administration is working to prevent crime through the introduction of community centres focused on conflict resolution, while also strengthening law enforcement.

He pointed to the expansion of CCTV systems with facial recognition, licence plate readers and AI-enabled technology, along with other resources for police.

“So if you won't be prevented from doing foolishness, we intend to equip the Royal Bahamas Police Force to get you,“ he added. “We now have anti-gang legislation so when you have organised foolishness, they will get you for that and there are upgraded punishments in that.”

“If you can't be prevented, our aim is to get you, try you, punish you. But that's not the end of it. We will also take steps to try and rehabilitate you, because you will be returning to us.”