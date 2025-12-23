Plea deals and dropped cases dominate DPP court statistics

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions completed 204 criminal cases this year, with the bulk ending in plea agreements or being discontinued, according to data that highlights how heavily the justice system relies on negotiated outcomes to move cases along.

The figures show that 63 matters were resolved by plea agreement and 73 were discontinued, compared with 27 convictions and 37 acquittals. Five cases were closed after a defendant’s death.

The monthly breakdown reveals wide swings in activity, with May emerging as the busiest period. That month alone accounted for 27 completed matters, including 13 plea agreements, eight discontinued cases, four acquittals and two convictions.

At the other end of the scale, January recorded the slowest pace, with seven matters concluded. Those included two acquittals, three plea agreements and two discontinued cases.

After January’s lull, February saw a sharp rise to 23 completed matters, driven largely by discontinuances, which made up more than half of the total. March and April followed with more modest numbers, and April stood out for producing no convictions at all.

Activity picked up again mid-year. June closed with 16 matters, including three convictions, while July recorded 15. August saw a further increase to 20 completed cases and produced the highest number of convictions in a single month, with six.

September nearly matched May’s pace, with 26 matters resolved across convictions, acquittals, plea agreements and discontinuances. October followed closely behind with 22, though only one ended in conviction. November and December were comparatively quieter, with 15 and nine matters respectively.

Speaking earlier this year, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said plea agreements are a key tool for the department because they ease pressure on the courts and spare victims the stress of trials.

While this year’s total of 63 plea agreements fell short of the office’s peak of 96 in 2017, prosecutors say the figures align with a longer-term trend. The ODPP recorded 41 plea deals in 2016, 72 in 2018, 62 in 2019, a sharp drop to 13 in 2020, and 44 in 2023, reflecting fluctuations tied to court capacity, case backlogs and broader systemic pressures.