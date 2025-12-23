Smoke detectors for 50 families in Christmas fire safety drive

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ON the heels of several house fires this year, the Urban Renewal Authority has partnered with the Bahamas Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) to distribute and install smoke detectors for 50 families across New Providence as part of a Christmas fire-prevention initiative.

The first phase of the initiative was rolled out in the Carmichael community, which officials identified as a priority area due to vulnerability and need.

BIBA President Dwayne Swaby said the initiative was born out of discussions between himself and Urban Renewal Managing Director Stephen Dean, noting that both men are past presidents of service organisations and shared a desire to give back to their communities.

He explained that recent fires across the country highlighted the need for early warning systems in homes, particularly in high-risk areas. Mr Swaby said the proposal received unanimous support from the BIBA board and that Urban Renewal was fully committed from the outset.

Mr Dean said Carmichael was selected as the starting point because it is one of the most vulnerable areas served by Urban Renewal centres.

“Everyone knew this is most vessels section of Urban Renewal centres. So we can take this thing and take us up to east. We'll cover all the areas. All the areas have already been mapped out, and families have been identified who are most in need of disposed detectives,” he said.

He added that the initiative is supported by data from fire officials, who have stressed the importance of early alerts, especially during the Christmas season when cooking, decorations and electrical use increase.

“This is Christmas time, people be cooking, so much things will be happening,” he said yesterday.

“Christmas trees will be moving. A lot of stuff will be done and fire prevention, we thought, is one of the best ways so people could save their homes, because people are just moving into their new homes and if we can give them a chance.|”

He noted that smoke detectors can make the difference between life and death by giving families time to escape. Mr Dean said the smoke detector distribution is only the beginning of broader community support efforts.

“This is the beginning of a number of things that we do here in Urban Renewal. What we think it's best to take it to the people and to help those on need” he said.

Urban Renewal Co-Chair Rev Diana Francis said the programme aligns with the organisation’s mandate to meet the needs of inner-city communities and provide practical support. She added that the initiative reflects a broader mission to save lives and support families during a critical time.