Two Americans charged with rape on cruise ship

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO American men were accused yesterday of raping a 25-year-old woman aboard a cruise ship.

Prosecutors alleged that Sayjuan Readous, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, and Antoine Flowers, 26, of East Pointe, Michigan, raped the woman while aboard the Carnival Sunrise sometime after 4pm on December 15.

Readous was accused of aiding and abetting Flowers in the sexual assault, while Flowers was further accused of raping the woman a second time.

Police said the woman had been invited to a cabin by a man she met aboard the ship and had consensual relations with him. She later woke up to another man, whom she recognised by face, performing sexual acts on her without her consent.

Readous was charged with rape and abetment to rape, while Flowers faced two counts of rape.

Neither man was required to enter a plea before Magistrate Abigail Farrington. They were told their case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment and advised of their right to apply for bail through the higher court.

Both men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and are expected to return to court for service of their VBIs on March 26, 2026.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted, while Terrell Butler represented the accused.