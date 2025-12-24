Dr Charles Diggiss to step down as Doctors Hospital CEO in 2026

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

DOCTORS Hospital Health System has announced that Dr Charles Diggiss will step down as chief executive officer effective February 1, 2026, while continuing in his role as president, marking the end of a leadership chapter that has shaped the institution for decades.

The Board of Directors said a successor will be announced imminently. The announcement, made on Monday, brings to a close Dr Diggiss’ tenure as both president and CEO, a dual role he assumed in 2021.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this extraordinary institution as President and CEO,” Dr Diggiss said. “Doctors Hospital Health System is widely respected for its clinical standards, patient-centered care, and dedication to developing the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

Dr Diggiss’ relationship with Doctors Hospital spans more than 40 years. He began his career there in the early 1980s, working night shifts to meet patient needs, before rising through clinical and leadership ranks. A general surgeon by training, he was instrumental in developing laparoscopic surgery at the hospital in the mid-1990s and later established contracted emergency room physician services.

Under his leadership, Doctors Hospital expanded into a leading private tertiary healthcare system, earning six consecutive accreditations from Joint Commission International and becoming the first hospital in the region to achieve that distinction.

The organisation also grew significantly during his tenure, expanding to two hospitals and 13 primary and specialty care clinics. It launched the LAMP affordable care programme and established a NAECOB-registered allied health training institution. Today, Doctors Hospital Health System employs more than 800 team members and affiliated physicians.

Reflecting on his service, Dr Diggiss described his career with the organisation as deeply meaningful.

“Serving Doctors Hospital Health System has been the privilege of my lifetime,” he said. “From my early days moonlighting at Doctors Hospital to cover nighttime patient needs in the early 1980s, to assuming the role of President and CEO in 2021, I have been inspired by our mission to provide exceptional care to every patient.”

He said he remains grateful to patients, staff and leadership and looks forward to continuing to contribute as president.

Board chairman Felix Stubbs credited Dr Diggiss’ leadership with shaping the institution’s standing and reputation.

“Dr Diggiss’ vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping Doctors Hospital Health System into the trusted institution it is today,” Mr Stubbs said. “We thank him for his extraordinary service.”