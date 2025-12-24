Grand Lucayan workers receive overdue pay before Christmas

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Frepport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AFTER weeks of uncertainty and mounting frustration, workers at the government-owned Grand Lucayan Resort began receiving overdue pay this week, days before Christmas.

Payments started on Sunday and continued into Monday, following repeated delays that left employees without wages for at least three consecutive weeks earlier this month.

Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, confirmed yesterday that outstanding payments to staff had been resolved.

“The Government is happy that we were able to resolve this heading into the Christmas holidays,” Mr Rahming said.

According to information obtained by The Tribune, workers initially received one week’s pay on Sunday, followed by the remaining two weeks on Monday, along with a Christmas bonus.

For some employees, however, the relief came too late.

“It’s disappointing. At this hour, when Christmas time is upon us,” one worker said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “The banks are even closing early tomorrow. It’s still a slap in the face.”

Another employee, Joseph Cooper, said staff were left confused even as payments began to appear.

“We got our money this morning, but it was only one payment,” Mr Cooper said. “They say the rest of it is in the bank and should be distributed to our accounts today.”

Mr Cooper, a permanent employee, said morale remains low after weeks without pay and little communication.

“I’m not too happy about it,” he said. “It shouldn’t be this late in the game with Christmas right around the corner. Nobody wants to give you an answer, and you don’t know when you’re going to get paid.”

The resort remains largely shuttered, with only a limited number of staff reporting for duty, including employees in finance, human resources and engineering. Some departments have reduced workdays, while the Reef Golf Course has reportedly scaled back operations to just two days a week.

Another worker said employees were initially paid only for hours worked, despite being sent home when operations slowed.

“We didn’t want to go home – they sent us home. So you’re supposed to pay us for the week,” the worker said. “I didn’t go home on my own. You sent me home.

“We didn’t ask for any of this, but now we are the ones suffering,” the employee added.

The payment delays drew political criticism earlier this month from Michael Pintard, who accused the government of silence and a lack of transparency over the resort’s finances and the proposed sale to Concord Wilshire.

Mr Rahming acknowledged ongoing concern among industry stakeholders, the public and residents of Grand Bahama about the future of the property.

“The Government of The Bahamas remains confident about the future of the Grand Lucayan project,” he said. “I know there are a lot of questions about the future of the project, the details and the progress.”

He said the Prime Minister is expected to deliver a national address in the new year, providing a broader update on the project and its role in the government’s wider development plans.

Asked whether aspects of the redevelopment would begin coming on stream in January, as previously suggested, Mr Rahming said the project is still moving through required approval stages.

“There are aspects of the project that require sign-off,” he said. “They are working with the Bahamas Investment Authority to ensure they are able to move smoothly in accessing the relevant approvals moving into the new year.”