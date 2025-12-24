No licenced firearms allowed at Junkanoo

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are tightening the security net around Friday’s Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, banning licensed firearm holders from bringing handguns downtown, ordering strict screening at entry points, and launching operations to find and remove any weapons hidden in advance.

Assistant Commissioner Earl Thompson said yesterday that all special licence holders who are permitted to carry handguns will be barred from taking those firearms to the parades. He said it was the first time the Royal Bahamas Police Force has prohibited licensed firearms from Junkanoo parades.

“There will be no allowances for police officers to hold, secure those items,” ACP Thompson said during a press briefing at Police Headquarters. “If you do approach the various checkpoints, you will be turned around to secure your firearms. The only exception to this is law enforcement officers. So law enforcement officers are exempted or accepted from this initiative.”

He said the decision to treat Bay Street and the surrounding areas as a “security restricted area” is intended to allow police to manage the event more efficiently and reduce the risk of violence during performances.

He said specialised units will be deployed downtown, supported by both uniformed and plainclothes officers positioned throughout key locations. Private security personnel will also patrol alongside police through the night.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Roberto Goodman said the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force will work together to secure both the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades. He said attendees will be required to pass through scanners upon entry to check for weapons.

He also warned that bottles and cans will not be sold to customers during the parades, urging merchants to serve alcoholic beverages only in cups.

“We are asking those merchants who have those businesses who normally open during the Christmas or during this festive season, to ensure that whatever they selling in terms of alcoholic beverages, ensure that there's cups that these items will be poured out,” SACP Goodman said.

Police also urged the public to use designated parking areas so officers can better assist in keeping vehicles safe. Residents were cautioned against parking in vulnerable locations and advised not to leave valuables inside vehicles.

Meanwhile, several downtown streets will be closed as preparations continue, including Shirley Street between Elizabeth Avenue and Frederick Street, and Navy Lyon Road between Woodes Rodgers Walk and Marlborough Street. Bay Street, Parliament Street, Prince George Wharf and other surrounding areas will also be closed.