PLP to re-nominate Petty for North Eleuthera seat

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has decided to re-nominate North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty as its candidate for the next general election, The Tribune can confirm.

Harbour Island businessman Joseph John “JJ” Percentie and Oscar McPhee have both been informed by party officials that they will not receive the nomination.

The decision comes weeks after the hopefuls were interviewed by the PLP’s candidates committee. The Tribune understands that the party plans to ratify additional candidates early next year.

Mr Percentie said yesterday that although he was unsuccessful, he would continue to support Mr Petty and the PLP.

“With Mr Petty now getting the nomination, he is the incumbent. He respects the party. I am a PLP and I will be supporting Mr Petty in any capacity that he asks me to do so,” he said.

“The north is very, very special to all of us. We all live here and this government has done a lot to ensure that the north got the attention that it needed and I know that this government will continue under the Chester Cooper-Davis administration.”

The first-term MP, elected under the PLP’s banner in 2021, originally said he would not seek renomination, citing the need to “refocus, reposition and recalibrate” to support his family.

At the time, he vowed to remain a PLP supporter and even declared his ambition to one day become prime minister.

His return to politics had stirred debate inside the PLP and the wider North Eleuthera community.

Several voters who spoke to The Tribune earlier this year expressed frustration about representation, with some saying they don’t want to see Mr Petty back.

Residents cited ongoing water, electricity, and internet disruptions in recent years, describing the situation as the worst they have experienced in decades.

In October, Mr Petty acknowledged their concerns but said the government is working to improve living conditions.

“We’re gonna have the same support as we did in the last election,” he said at the time. “So I’m confident that we’re gonna win it. I mean, it’s a lot of work to do so we’re gonna push and we’re gonna fight for the people of North Eleuthera. They know they have a fighter.”