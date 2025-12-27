Police probe fatal Yellow Elder shooting

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedi.net

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Yellow Elder community on Christmas Eve that left one man dead and another hospitalised.

According to initial reports, officers were called to the area of Graham Drive and Lime Streets shortly after 7pm on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old man unresponsive inside a red Nissan Cube with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services examined the victim and confirmed he had sustained gunshot injuries to the upper body and showed no vital signs of life.

Police said a second man, aged 27, was also injured during the incident after being shot in the left leg. He was transported to hospital by a private vehicle, where he received medical treatment.

An illegal firearm was reportedly recovered at the scene and seized as evidence. Investigators have not yet disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and inquiries are ongoing.

Hours later, officers assigned to Operation Black Scorpion seized another illegal firearm during a separate operation in the Culmersville area.

Police said officers acted on information received and proceeded to an abandoned building where a search led to the discovery of an illegal firearm along with a sealed package containing suspected marijuana sometime around 9pm.

No arrests were made in connection with the seizure. The weight and estimated value of the suspected drugs have not yet been determined.

Investigations into both matters continue.