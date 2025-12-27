Christmas Day chase ends with $20k cocaine, firearm seizure

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Day after police seized an illegal firearm and an estimated $20,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a brief chase in the Twynam Heights area.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after noon on Thursday, December 25, officers from the North Eastern Division attempted to conduct a routine stop-and-search of a grey Mitsubishi Lancer. The driver failed to stop, prompting a short pursuit through surrounding streets.

Police said that during the chase, the suspect discarded two objects from the vehicle into bushes along Cornish Hen Road and Lancaster Road. The pursuit ended on Mackey Street and Ivanhoe Road, where officers searched the suspect, the vehicle and the areas where the items were thrown.

The search led to the recovery of a firearm containing ammunition and a quantity of suspected cocaine. Police said the suspected drugs weighed approximately 2.2 pounds and have an estimated street value of $20,000. The suspect was taken into custody and is assisting police with their investigations.

In a separate matter, police are investigating an armed robbery reported on Market Street on December 24. Initial reports indicate that around 10pm, a man told police he was accosted by a male known to him who was armed with a sharp object and robbed him of $80. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Police are also seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle reported missing on Thursday, December 25. The vehicle is described as a white 2024 Honda Pilot, licence plate DA3007, which was stolen from the Marcus Bethel Way area.

Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact 911, 919, their nearest police station, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).