One Family, Colours win 2025 Boxing Day Junkanoo

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

One Family Junkanoo & Community Organization has captured its first victory since 2022 with its theme, "1001 Arabian Nights: Tales of Mystery and Magic" at the 2025 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.

The group finished with 621 points to secure the A Division title.

The Valley placed second with 578 points for its theme "The Revenge of the Arthropods", followed by Shell Saxons Superstars, third with "Parade of Nations: Echoes of War, Voices of Peace" for 533 points.

In fourth place were World Famous Valley Boys Established 1958, whose "Myths & Legends of Martial Arts" earned 528 points. Roots Junkanoo Group finished fifth with its tribute-themed presentation "Women" got 506 points to edge out the Genesis Warhawks, sixth with "The Book of Wisdom – Proverbs, Sayings & Teachings" on 505 points.

Music Makers' theme "Wonders of the Deep Blue", placed seventh with 374 points, while Prodigal Sons rounded out the A Division standings in eighth with 284 points for Magnificent Gems of The Bahamas.

In the B Division, Colours Junkanoo Group captured first place honours with its casino-themed presentation, A Nite @ Da Casino, emerging as the winning group in the category.