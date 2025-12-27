Worker killed in early-morning crane fall at Freeport Container Port

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama police are investigating a fatal industrial accident at the Freeport Container Port that claimed the life of Anderson Adderley early Friday morning.

Police said Mr Adderley sustained severe injuries after falling from a crane shortly after 5am. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before 9am, a hearse escorted by a police vehicle was seen leaving the port with his body.

Police Superintendent Nicholas Johnson, officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, said officers were alerted by port personnel that an adult male employee had been discovered in the stack trailer area with serious injuries.

A team of officers, along with Emergency Medical Services, was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they were directed to the stack trailer area, where the man was found lying on the ground.

EMS personnel rendered medical assistance, but the victim was unresponsive.

Supt Johnson said an investigation has been launched into the industrial accident to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

“We are in the initial stage and we are speaking with a number of witnesses who are assisting us at this time,” he said.

Preliminary information suggests Mr Adderley had been assigned to work on a crane at the dock site at the time of the incident. However, the exact circumstances of the fall remain under investigation.

In a separate incident, police reported that shortly before 9am, another male employee sustained severe injuries to his legs while working on a vessel docked near the container port, just off Warren J Levarity Highway, after a large object reportedly fell on him.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

Police said investigations into the circumstances that caused both incidents are ongoing.