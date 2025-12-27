Four arrested as police recover firearms in NP, Bimini

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE arrested four men in separate firearm recovery operations in New Providence and Bimini on Friday.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, a 30-year-old man was arrested in New Providence after officers assigned to Operation Black Scorpion recovered a firearm shortly after 3pm.

Police said officers, acting on information, searched a male on East Street near Palm Tree Avenue and discovered a firearm containing ammunition, leading to his arrest. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

In a separate incident in Bimini, three men were arrested following the recovery of another firearm during a joint law enforcement operation.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 4pm, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in South Bimini occupied by three men. During the search of the premises and its occupants, a firearm containing ammunition was recovered, resulting in the arrest of the men, aged 55, 48 and 36.

Both operations involved joint efforts between the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. Investigations continue.