Man dies in alleged drowning off West Bay Street

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Digital Editor
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man following an alleged drowning incident off West Bay Street on Friday.
Preliminary reports indicate that two individuals were riding a jet ski in nearby waters when a wave reportedly caused both persons to fall into the sea shortly before 6pm.
Bystanders assisted the individuals back to shore; however, one of the men became unresponsive. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered until Emergency Medical Services arrived.
The man was transported to hospital, where he later died.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Jet skis once again... shouldn't these people be wearing life vests, if they were using a jet ski operating service?
