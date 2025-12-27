Woman in critical condition after Coral Harbour Road assault

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A woman remains in critical condition after being assaulted in a parking lot off Coral Harbour Road on Friday night, police said.

Initial reports indicate that officers responded to a report of an injured person in a parking lot shortly before 7pm. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from injuries and drifting in and out of consciousness.

She was transported to hospital, where she remains listed in critical condition.

Further information suggests the victim was outside a business establishment when she was approached by a man known to her. The suspect allegedly assaulted her with an unknown object, causing injuries to her right hand and head, before fleeing the scene with her personal belongings.

The investigation continues.