Commissioner says she is unaware of detention claim involving MP

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE weeks of public scrutiny and repeated media coverage, Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles says she is unaware of allegations by an Andros man that he was detained for more than 24 hours without charge in a case linked to a sitting Member of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 2025 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, Commissioner Knowles said she had not been briefed on the matter but insisted that police procedures require officers to inform detainees about why they are being held.

“I don't know about that case, but everyone who comes into custody is told of the reason why they are in custody,” she said.

“One of the greatest powers of arrest of the police is the suspicion, and when anyone comes into custody, a detention record is made, and it outlines why they are in custody.”

Her comments follow public discussion of claims made by Andros resident Zakari Campbell, who detailed his experience in a Facebook post that has circulated extensively on social media and has been the subject of multiple Tribune reports.

Mr Campbell alleges he was taken from his workplace, questioned about a missing firearm allegedly belonging to a sitting MP, and held overnight without charge.

In his account, he said the matter stemmed from a Friday night outing at Round Two bar, where the MP was reportedly socialising with several people.

He wrote that around 2am, the manager attempted to close the establishment but claimed the MP “objected and signalled the DJ to continue playing.”

According to the post, the group remained inside for another half-hour before leaving. Mr Campbell said no concern was raised about missing property when patrons exited the bar.

“No one expressed concern. No one searched. No urgency was shown,” he wrote.

He added that the following day, he learned police were reviewing security footage after the MP reported having “lost something”, though the nature of the item was not immediately disclosed.

He said officers arrived at his workplace the following Monday and took him into custody. He wrote that he had only recently started the job, which involved handling large sums of cash, and said the experience was humiliating.

He claimed police told him they had a search warrant for “stolen property” linked to the bar, but could not explain what item was allegedly taken.

“I was told they could not tell me,” he wrote.

Mr Campbell said police later searched his home in the presence of his mother but found nothing.

Despite this, he said he was taken to the station, where he noticed another man from the bar in a holding cell. It was then, he alleged, that officers first accused him of taking the MP’s firearm.

He said he denied any knowledge of a gun and was placed in a cell without being told how long he would be held.

He claimed he was released around 4.50pm the following day after his mother intervened.

“I spent over 24 hours in a police cell. No charge. No explanation. No apology,” he wrote.

“This is not about drama. This is about power, protection and the unequal application of the law.”

The MP at the centre of the allegations has not responded to calls or requests for comment.