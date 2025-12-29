One Family wins

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ONE Family reclaimed Junkanoo’s top prize on Boxing Day, ending the Shell Saxons Superstars’ two-year grip on the major parade titles with a performance that electrified Bay Street and returned the group to the summit of Bahamian culture’s biggest stage.

Performing under the theme “001 Arabian Nights – Tales of Mystery and Magic”, One Family captivated judges and spectators with desert-inspired colours, mystical characters and fluid choreography, earning 621 points and some of the loudest cheers of the morning.

As fan-favourite tunes echoed through downtown, supporters waved flags and rang cowbells, marking an emotional and emphatic comeback for the group.

The Way Forward Valley Boys finished second with 578 points, while the Saxons placed third with 533 points. The World Famous Valley Boys 1958, led by Brian Adderley, followed closely in fourth with 528 points. Roots placed fifth with 506 points after presenting a dramatic tribute to women, edging Genesis Warhawks, which finished sixth on 505 points. Music Makers placed seventh with 374 points, and Prodigal Sons eighth with 284 points.

In the B Division, Colours Entertainment and Junkanoo Organisation dominated the field with 586 points to secure a clear victory.

The Immortals Junkanoo & Community Organization finished second with 434 points, Fancy Dancers placed third with 394 points despite a one-point penalty, and Conquerors for Christ finished fourth with 327 points.

Redland Soldiers placed fifth with 251 points after a five-point deduction, followed by Dynasty with 159 points, Z Bandits with 75, Chipping Knights with 71, Foundation with 69, and Mighty Eagles with nine points.

The parade drew thousands of spectators downtown, filling Bay Street and Shirley Street as families, tourists, and die-hard Junkanoo fans gathered for the return of large costumes and thunderous drumlines.

While the atmosphere was festive and energetic, long pauses between groups sparked frustration among sections of the crowd. New U.S. Ambassador to The Bahamas, Herschel Walker, attending his first Junkanoo Parade, described it as “very, very impressive.”

This year’s Boxing Day Parade was the first overseen by the National Junkanoo Committee following the government’s public fight with the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence. Addressing concerns about delays, the committee said the disruptions were caused by multiple operational challenges rather than any deliberate obstruction by participating groups.

“Initial reviews indicate that parade flow was affected by a combination of factors, including route obstructions, sequencing and readiness challenges, and isolated incidents requiring law enforcement intervention. These issues occurred at different points along the route and collectively disrupted timing and spacing,” the NJC said in a statement.

“The NJC wishes to be clear that no group was authorised to obstruct another, no participant was intentionally disadvantaged, and no single incident defines the operational challenges experienced today. A full operational review is underway, including vehicle staging, marshal authority, timing procedures, and coordination protocols, with the aim of implementing immediate corrective measures ahead of the New Year’s Day Parade.”

Security arrangements also became a point of public discussion during the parade, prompting clarification from Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles.

She said: “The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture hired a private security firm to help out with certain areas of the Junkanoo route, and of course, we wanted to make work in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture, so there’s no confusion there.

"I think where the confusion came in was suggesting that the Royal Bahamas Police Forces hired them. We did not hire a private security firm. We have over 600 officers out here, along with 70 to 80 officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. But we welcome the help of the private security firm through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.”

The tightening of the security net around Friday’s parade also meant licensed firearm holders were banned from bringing handguns downtown for the first time.

Attention now turns to the New Year’s Day Parade, where One Family will attempt to secure back-to-back victories.