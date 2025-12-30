24-year-old denied bail on car theft charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of stealing several vehicles in May was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Roberto Moxey, 24, along with accomplices, stole a silver 2014 Nissan Note, a white 2010 Nissan Note, a silver 2013 Nissan Note and a grey 2016 Nissan Cube on May 24 in New Providence. The vehicles, reportedly valued between $5,000 and $6,000, belonged to Ravescio McKenzie, Nathalya Thompson, Hiram Moss and Deja Dorsette.

Moxey’s co-accused, Jimmy Jean, 22, and Brychea Bullard, 27, were previously arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

Moxey pleaded not guilty to four counts of stealing and four counts of receiving before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the matter and objected to bail, citing that Moxey has a pending firearm charge before the courts.

Moxey was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and is scheduled to return to court before Magistrate Burrows on January 7, 2026, for trial date fixture.