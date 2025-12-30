Cornish and Fox chosen as PLP candidates for Abaco

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party has selected its candidates for the Abaco constituencies in the upcoming general election, with incumbent Kirk Cornish and newcomer Bradley Fox Jr set to carry the party’s banner.

Multiple sources confirmed that Mr Cornish will be nominated for North Abaco, while Mr Fox, the PLP branch chairman for Central and South Abaco, will contest that seat. Party insiders said the selections followed interviews conducted by the PLP’s candidates committee earlier this month and are expected to be ratified next month.

Progressive Young Liberals chairman Bryant Lowe challenged Mr Cornish for the North Abaco nomination, while Bradley Fox Jr faced off against Acting Director of Local Government Donald Rolle, according to sources. Interest in the seat intensified earlier this year after Mr Rolle claimed branch support, even as Mr Fox, the branch chairman, also announced his candidacy. aHis claim of backing from the branch, including Mr Fox Jr, reportedly surprised party insiders.

The Central and South Abaco seat will be vacated by John Pinder, who previously told The Tribune he would not seek re-election, saying he believes he can contribute more “behind the front lines.” His departure from frontline politics comes amid some dissatisfaction over his performance in office.

However, Mr Pinder has repeatedly defended his record highlighting what he described as significant progress in Abaco’s recovery, particularly its economic and tourism revival. On the ground, he noted several Public Works projects are completed or near completion, including road paving on Pelican Road, Central Pines and pointed to long overdue improvements in Moore’s Island.

Meanwhile, Mr Cornish’s renomination has also drawn criticism from some PLP supporters, who argue he could have done more for the community, particularly on road repairs and other infrastructure issues. However, North Abaco PLP branch chair Anastasia Dawkins said the branch will support his renomination once confirmed and believes he can retain the seat.

The Free National Movement has already ratified Jeremy Sweeting as its candidate for Central and South Abaco and Terrece Bootle-Laing for North Abaco.