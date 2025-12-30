Family demands answers after father of four shot by police

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GRAND Bahama family is demanding answers after a father of four was shot by police in Eight Mile Rock on Sunday afternoon, insisting he was unarmed and posed no threat when officers opened fire.

Cecil Celo Similien said his brother, Jorel Saltine, 49, was shot outside their home in Russell Town. He claimed no weapon or drugs were found on Mr Saltine and said no ambulance was called to the scene before police took him into custody.

“I was home when I heard was a gunshot,” he said. “I came out, and I heard that my little brother got shot in the yard.”

Police said the incident began shortly after 5pm on Sunday, December 28, when officers on patrol saw a man in the area of Cemetery Road who ran when he spotted them. Officers pursued the man and issued commands for him to stop, but he allegedly failed to comply.

According to police, the suspect was seen holding his waist during the chase and entered an abandoned building. When he exited, officers alleged he pointed a black object in their direction. Fearing for their safety, one officer discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect in the right foot.

Police said the man was arrested and taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, where his injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening. After receiving treatment, he was discharged and taken to Central Police Station, where he remains in custody.

Mr Similien said police later contacted the family and asked them to bring medication for his brother to the station.

“I heard the bullet was still in his leg, and the police went to the hospital, took him out the hospital and carried him to Central Police Station, which is not right,” he said. “That could have never happened in the United States. Any question that they needed to ask would have been done in the hospital.”

He described the shooting as unjustified, particularly if his brother was running away at the time.

“If you chasing an individual and this individual have his back turn, shouldn't you give a warning shot?” he asked. “But in The Bahamas, we got this thing that the police is always right, which is wrong.”

“At the end of the day, we have to be civilised. If an individual is not harming your life, you can’t put their life in harm either,” he said.

Mr Similien also challenged police claims that his brother had a weapon.

“If you shoot a man, shouldn't you all have to wait until the ambulance come? Now, all of a sudden, you are saying that he had a gun on him. If you shoot a man and he fall, you supposed to search him, see if he has any weapon on him.”

“He had no weapon on him, and no drugs.”

He further claimed the officer involved had previously been warned by the courts not to enter their yard and accused senior officers of covering up misconduct.

“It is a shame when the system that's supposed to be protecting the citizen is the same system that is corrupt and abusing their power,” he said. “It's not right.”

“We are upset about this. The government needs to do something about it. The prime minister, I don't want him to think he's only there to govern what is going on as far as looking out to bring jobs into the country. No. We are Bahamian citizens.”

Mr Similien said he has little faith in the complaints process concerning such incidents.

“To go lodge a complaint is just like you writing something and you taking it and fold the paper up and throw it in the garbage,” he said.

“I walked in the station to make a complaint, you know what the officer told me? ‘Man, get from out here.’ Why? Because I have locks, because I am a Rasta?”

“They ain’t find nothing on my brother.”

“It’s not only our family, but there are many other families it happened to. Once a family lets it go under the rug, it's going to keep on happening.”

Police said investigations into the matter are continuing. The Complaint and Corruption Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force is responsible for receiving and investigating complaints against officers and accepts reports in person at police stations, by letter or email to Police Headquarters in New Providence, and by telephone.