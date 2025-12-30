Father accused of locking up woman and three-week-old remanded to jail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of unlawfully detaining the mother of his infant child and their three-week-old son inside his Abaco home following a domestic dispute last week.

Police allege the defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child, locked the young woman and infant inside his Marsh Harbour residence against their will after a verbal altercation on December 22. Prosecutors claim the woman was injured during the incident and that the infant was subjected to unnecessary suffering.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful detention, causing harm and cruelty to children before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

He was remanded to prison pending a bail hearing scheduled for today.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the matter, while Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.