Fifth suspect charged with theft of $60k from Leonard’s Air Conditioning

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A FIFTH suspect has been charged in connection with the theft of $60,000 worth of electronics, appliances and tools from an air-conditioning business on Wulff Road earlier this month.
Police allege Chico “Geico” Young, 39, and accomplices stole the items from Leonardo’s Air Conditioning between December 7 and 15.
Young’s co-accused — Peterson “American” Louis, 40, Kervins “Ashley Dames” Lorgil, 50, Alfredo “Fredo” Destamar, 50, and Sharron Bastian, 43 — were arraigned last week.
Young pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing from a shop and receiving before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.
He was granted bail in the sum of $7,000 with one or two sureties and will be fitted with a monitoring device. He was warned not to interfere with witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.
The case is scheduled for trial on February 6, 2026.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.