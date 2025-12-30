Fifth suspect charged with theft of $60k from Leonard’s Air Conditioning

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FIFTH suspect has been charged in connection with the theft of $60,000 worth of electronics, appliances and tools from an air-conditioning business on Wulff Road earlier this month.

Police allege Chico “Geico” Young, 39, and accomplices stole the items from Leonardo’s Air Conditioning between December 7 and 15.

Young’s co-accused — Peterson “American” Louis, 40, Kervins “Ashley Dames” Lorgil, 50, Alfredo “Fredo” Destamar, 50, and Sharron Bastian, 43 — were arraigned last week.

Young pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing from a shop and receiving before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was granted bail in the sum of $7,000 with one or two sureties and will be fitted with a monitoring device. He was warned not to interfere with witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.

The case is scheduled for trial on February 6, 2026.