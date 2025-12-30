‘I just want to stay around for my kids’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

WHILE many families spent Christmas celebrating, 49-year-old Anastasia Johnson spent the holiday fighting to stay alive for her children, battling ovarian cancer while struggling to afford life-saving chemotherapy.

Ms Johnson, a mother of three, spoke to The Tribune by phone yesterday from her Murphy Town, Abaco home, where she lay in bed in pain. Since her diagnosis earlier this year, she said her life has been upended. Once able to work as a cleaner to support her family, she is now barely able to walk, weighs about 80 pounds and lives with constant pain.

She said her illness first became severe while she was working at Maxwell’s supermarket, where she began experiencing persistent vomiting, rapid weight loss and extreme fatigue. A clinic in Abaco referred her to Princess Margaret Hospital in New Providence for further testing. Doctors later found a large mass on her stomach, which was diagnosed as ovarian cancer.

“I broke down in tears,” she said. “I didn't eat at all for that day, for the next two days, because I didn't expect it to be cancer.”

Ms Johnson has two sons, aged ten and 14, and a 33-year-old daughter. She said the father of her children, along with co-workers and loved ones, has provided critical support during her illness, helping financially, providing food and assisting with the care of the children.

She said her battle with cancer has been both physically and financially exhausting. She resigned from her job before receiving her diagnosis because the pain had become unbearable.

Doctors have advised her to travel to New Providence at the beginning of January to determine how many rounds of chemotherapy she will need. She estimates each round will cost about $400, an amount she said is far beyond her means.

She is now appealing for help to cover chemotherapy, seizure medication, travel to New Providence, accommodation, food and basic living expenses.

Reflecting on her first Christmas while battling cancer, Ms Johnson said the holiday was overshadowed by pain and uncertainty.

“I really didn't enjoy it. I tried to smile for my kids, but with everything I'm going through, it wasn't really enjoyable,” she said.

She also spoke about her fears for the future.

“I don't know what next year is going to hold for me if he is going to allow me to see it, if he don't, then I thank God I made it to see this year.”

She said she prayed during the holidays that it would not be the last Christmas she spends with her family.

“I just want to stay around for my kids, to watch them grow up, because a mother plays a major role, you know, in the kids' lives,” she said. “I want to be here to watch my two boys grow up and to become someone in life.”

She said she would not wish cancer on her worst enemy but remains grateful that God continues to sustain her. Despite the uncertainty surrounding her medical care and finances, she said she continues to put on a brave face for her children.

Persons interested in assisting Ms Johnson can contact her at 242-804-2078.