Man getas 30-month jail sentence after he was found with loaded Glock

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 30 months in prison after admitting to having a loaded firearm on East Street on Boxing Day.

Zhavargo Rolle, 30, was found with a black Glock .40 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition at around 3pm.

He pleaded guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Rolle was sentenced to 30 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and was informed of his right to appeal the sentence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted the matter.



