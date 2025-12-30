Man killed on Christmas Eve after buying gifts for kids

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 25-YEAR-OLD mechanic who had just finished buying Christmas gifts for his children was shot and killed on Christmas Eve, leaving his family, friends and co-workers in shock and pushing the country’s murder count to 83 for the year.

Christopher Mott was found dead inside a red Nissan Cube with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Graham Drive and Lime Streets shortly after 7pm on Wednesday.

Carson Strachan, Mott’s co-worker, friend and neighbour, said the young father was devoted to his two daughters and had been eagerly looking forward to spending the holidays with them.

“He just had a daughter who just born,” he said. “I mean, he really loved his kids. He used to brag about them every day. He just did tell me ‘bey Carson, I already buy all they presents and gifts and everything. Everybody straight’.”

Mr Strachan said he and Mott had argued earlier on the day of the killing, but stressed that the issue was resolved before the shooting. He said Mott later went to a cousin and asked him to speak with him, but he told the cousin there was no problem between them.

He said he fell ill hours before the shooting, experiencing a runny nose, watery eyes, headaches and drowsiness, and went home without speaking to Mott again. Shortly afterwards, he received a call with the news.

“I said, what? When bey? I said how? Where?” he said. “I said nah, nah, nah, and I hopped off my bed, throw back on my clothes and ride straight back there.”

Mr Strachan said Mott’s death has stunned employees at the Beaches and Park Authority, where he worked as a mechanic. Yesterday marked their first day back at work after the holiday weekend, and he described the atmosphere as heavy and subdued.

“Everybody felt lost,” he said. “Not much talking. Everyone was in their own corner and in their own mood. Nobody was messing with nobody. Nobody was talking with nobody.”

He described Mott as outspoken and hardworking, with a deep love for the water. Mr Strachan said his friend had hoped to buy a few boats and another jet ski and spoke often about his plans for the future.

Police have not released details about a suspect or motive.



