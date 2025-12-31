Abaco road repair ‘a priority’ for PM claims Bishop Cedric Bullard – ‘but no date given’

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Prime Minister will make repairing the roads in Abaco a priority, a member of the North Abaco Pastors Association (NAPA) claimed yesterday.

During a press conference held in October which detailed a list of issues plaguing Abaco, including the pothole infested roads, Reverend Rudy McKinney added that more lights and verges need to be installed on the roads in North Abaco. Reverend Marvin Mills, NAPA’s President noted that damages from the many potholes in Abaco’s roads has cost some persons a decent of money in repairs.

However, according to Bishop Cedric Bullard, former NAPA chairman and Senior Pastor of New Life Ministries International, Prime Minister Philip Davis has heard their cries, informing shortly after the press conference them that the roads are “a priority for him.”

“The roads are still a problem but I know the prime minister did say that that's a priority for him, for Abaco,” Bishop Bullard said. “But he couldn't give us a date. He said it's a concern for him. So it's something that he's looking into to really get that done for us. He reached out to us and said that he heard our concern, and it's of interest. It's of a concern for him.”

The upgradinging of the Treasure Cay Airport, was also acknowledged by Mr Davis. During the press conferences NAPA members said the airport, especially after Hurricane Dorian “has been in need of new terminal and proper bathroom facilities.” Bishop Bullard said since then, the airport has been “cleaned up” and he believes more will be done to bring the airport up to par.

”Treasure Cay Airport which we were concerned about, it's well cleaned up,” he said. “I'm glad it's cleaned up, because it's full of airplanes. A lot of tourists in and there's no more parking space. It's compact with planes and it's beautiful. It's cleaned down, it's just groomed properly. Thank God for that.

“And I think the runways, they kind of cleaned it up on the side. I think they're making provision to to get some work done because I know they did some opening up the two sides so planes can turn around. So, the only thing we're waiting for now, is getting a building there, someplace for people to be able to use the restroom... We're looking for a proper building. But it's something that needs to be done. And I think he has expressed interest and he will be dealing with all of that, because he said they're building airports around the country, and at this time Abaco is one.

“He said that a number of things are going on. A number of airports are being constructed, and we are one that he's concerned about getting it done. He heard the cry and he's going to be making some efforts to get some things done for us. But he said, right now, he said, out of all of that, he said, because people lives are at stake, the road is a priority for him right now.”

The North Abaco Port located in Cooper’s Town, which is said to be sitting and “deteriorating,” was brought to Mr Davis’ attention as well. Bishop Bullard said they know interested parties willing to help with the funding for the port.

“He [Mr Davis] said he realized it's going to cost some money to get it done,” Bishop Bullard said. “But he's just depending on finding funds to get it done. We know persons who are interested, and they've got funds. Not only so much that the government, but if we can find persons... because, like I said, we do have persons who've been talking to us. There's a company that is interested here in North Abaco. So we're looking into something.”