Accused denied bail after $2,500 theft

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was accused yesterday of breaking into a woman’s home in Pinewood last week and stealing $2,500.

Prosecutors allege that Gavargo Saunders, 34, unlawfully entered a residence on the Avenues of Geranium and Chrysanthemum between 1.05am and 1.30am on December 27 and stole $2,500 belonging to Jacquelin Pierre.

Saunders pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful entry by night and stealing when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing that the defendant has pending matters of a similar nature.

Saunders is also accused of burglarising two homes in Bimini Bay in June and July 2024.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial fixture before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on March 30, 2026.