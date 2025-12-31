Former police corporal charged with libel against businessman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER police corporal has been charged with libel after prosecutors alleged he unlawfully swore an affidavit earlier this year with the intent to defame a prominent businessman.

Delmar Taylor, 39, is accused of making the allegedly defamatory statements against Derek Osborne on July 17 in New Providence.

Taylor pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

His bail was set at $1,000 with one or two sureties, and he is scheduled to return to court for trial on March 9, 2026.

Ian Cargill represented the accused, while Inspector K Wilkinson appeared for the prosecution.