Gunman poses as husband to trick way into woman’s home

A MASKED gunman who tricked his way into a home by pretending to be a resident’s husband fired a shot during a robbery on East Street South, police said, as officers investigate two separate armed robberies in the capital.

In the first incident, a female complainant reported that she was at home at a residence on East Street South when she heard a knock at the door. The individual identified himself as her husband, prompting her to open it.

Upon doing so, she was confronted by an unknown dark-skinned male wearing a mask, who claimed he had brought a cellular phone for her husband. The suspect forced his way into the residence, demanded jewellery, and escorted the victim to a bedroom on the north-western side of the home. He restrained her with electrical tape and stole an assortment of jewellery.

Before the suspect could leave, the victim’s husband arrived home and discovered his wife tied up. He encountered the intruder, who discharged a single shot in his direction. The husband fled through the front door, while the suspect escaped through the rear of the residence in an unknown direction.

In the second incident, reported around 9pm, a female complainant said she arranged to meet an unknown male to purchase an iPhone Pro Max she had seen advertised online. The meeting was scheduled to take place at a church in Coconut Grove.

Upon arrival, she was approached by a dark-skinned, slim-built male wearing a white hoodie, red basketball shorts, and a mask. The suspect, who was carrying a white plastic bag, approached the driver’s side of her vehicle and asked if she wished to see the phone.

When she agreed, the suspect produced a firearm and demanded cash. The complainant complied, handing over $1,300. The suspect then fled the scene in a westerly direction toward Market Street.