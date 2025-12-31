Man fined $1,500 over breaching bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN awaiting trial for manslaughter in the 2023 death of a three-month-old girl was fined $1,500 yesterday after admitting to breaching his bail conditions for nearly three months.

Kirkwood Thompson, 32, who is on bail in connection with the death of infant Teneisha Tanya Mifort, failed to sign in at the East Street South Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for a 28-day period between October 1 and December 29.

Thompson is accused of contributing to the death of Teneisha on January 16, 2023, while she was in his care. Reports indicate that at about 11am that day, Thompson, a family friend, believed the child was sleeping but later realised she was unresponsive. He took her to hospital in a private vehicle, where medical personnel observed visible injuries to her face and later pronounced her dead.

The defendant pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions when he appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

After Thompson accepted the facts of the case, Magistrate Serville warned him to take his bail obligations more seriously and to comply strictly with the conditions imposed.

Thompson was fined $1,500 or faces three months in prison. He must pay half of the fine before his release.