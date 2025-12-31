Man held over $20k cocaine and loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of possessing a loaded firearm and $20,000 worth of cocaine following a police chase in the Tywnam Heights area on Christmas Day.

Prosecutors allege that Johnnie Louis-Saint, also known as “Johnnie Herard,” 50, failed to stop his grey Mitsubishi Lancer when signalled by police at about 12pm on December 25, leading to a brief pursuit. During the chase, he was allegedly seen throwing two items from the vehicle near the intersection of Cornish Hen Road and Lancaster Road.

The pursuit ended at Mackey Street and Ivanhoe Road, where police allegedly recovered a purple Ruger EC9S 9mm pistol, nine rounds of ammunition and 2.2lbs of cocaine. The drugs were estimated to have a street value of $20,000.

Louis-Saint pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply when he appeared before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie, who prosecuted the matter, objected to bail, citing uncertainty about the defendant’s identity.

The defendant was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He was informed of his right to apply for bail through the Supreme Court.

The matter was adjourned to January 12, 2026.

Levan Johnson represented the accused.