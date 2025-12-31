Mystery as Bank exec quits

MYSTERY surrounds the sudden resignation of Taran Mackey as The Bahamas’ ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, after just eight months in the role, and from his high-flying position at the Bank of The Bahamas.
“I have made this decision to focus on resolving a private matter,” he said in a statement.
Mr Mackey was appointed the youngest director of the Bank of The Bahamas in April, according to a government statement issued at the time.
A biography published by the bank described him as managing director of IPG Family Office Limited, a multi-family office specialising in trust and estate planning with more than $2bn in assets under administration.
The biography said he has experience advising financial institutions, ultra-high-net-worth people and entrepreneurial families on matters including cross-border and general tax planning, trusts, pre-immigration planning and succession planning.
It also said Mr Mackey specialises in structuring and managing private trust companies and other fiduciary structures for Latin American and Middle Eastern families, as well as handling immigration matters. His experience includes designing, establishing and administering bespoke international asset-holding and wealth-management structures, including private trust companies, limited partnerships, foundations and family offices.
Mr Mackey holds an LLB (Hons) from the University of Nottingham in England. He is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the International Tax Planning Association.
He is also a director of the Bahamas Financial Services Board and has served as co-chairman of its Immigration Sub-Committee since 2020, according to the biography.
Comments
TalRussell 14 hours, 36 minutes ago
Still inconclusive as to "if the timing of two sudden significant quits" were by choice or initiated by the politics of government?
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
No mystery he has a right to resign. Without telling any one why. It must have been a difficult decision but his decision just the same.
TalRussell 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
@ComradeiBirdie, yes, you absolutely have the right to resign without explaining why, as it's a personal decision. Should I have mentioned, all three sounds have contracted some kind of irregular medicinal? A Numbers, a Basketball and now a Banker mans,' who got appointed ambassadors' to some kind of Kingdom or the other!
Sign in to comment
OpenID