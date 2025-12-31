Mystery as Bank exec quits

MYSTERY surrounds the sudden resignation of Taran Mackey as The Bahamas’ ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, after just eight months in the role, and from his high-flying position at the Bank of The Bahamas.

“I have made this decision to focus on resolving a private matter,” he said in a statement.

Mr Mackey was appointed the youngest director of the Bank of The Bahamas in April, according to a government statement issued at the time.

A biography published by the bank described him as managing director of IPG Family Office Limited, a multi-family office specialising in trust and estate planning with more than $2bn in assets under administration.

The biography said he has experience advising financial institutions, ultra-high-net-worth people and entrepreneurial families on matters including cross-border and general tax planning, trusts, pre-immigration planning and succession planning.

It also said Mr Mackey specialises in structuring and managing private trust companies and other fiduciary structures for Latin American and Middle Eastern families, as well as handling immigration matters. His experience includes designing, establishing and administering bespoke international asset-holding and wealth-management structures, including private trust companies, limited partnerships, foundations and family offices.

Mr Mackey holds an LLB (Hons) from the University of Nottingham in England. He is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the International Tax Planning Association.

He is also a director of the Bahamas Financial Services Board and has served as co-chairman of its Immigration Sub-Committee since 2020, according to the biography.