Police probe viral video of government vehicle crash

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a viral video that appears to show a government-issued vehicle striking two cars and initially leaving the scene, prompting renewed warnings about the rules governing the use of state vehicles.

The footage, widely circulated on social media, shows a white Toyota truck being followed by a man and woman who allege the driver had already hit their vehicle. As the recording continues, the truck swerves and collides with a white Cube, causing visible damage to its front bumper and hood, before continuing down the road for several minutes.

The truck eventually pulls over. The driver exits with his hands raised and calmly approaches the person filming. At that point, the vehicle’s licence plate, “GV4625,” is clearly visible.

In the exchange captured on video, the male asks the driver, “What that was just now?” The driver responds, “I was trying to find a police station. Only play joke.”

The driver then appears to attempt to shake hands with those confronting him, but is met with anger instead. A woman can be heard saying: “A woman in the back there bleeding. You write her off. You (expletive) her right up.”

The driver defends himself, saying, “ I come out the corner first,” while the woman responds, “The woman in the back there in pain.” Another voice accuses the driver, saying, “you speed. You been running. That’s a hit and (expletive) run dog.”

As tensions escalate, the driver says “lets talk,” to which the male replies: “Talk about what?” The video ends with a police truck visible in the rear-view mirror driving off.

In response to the footage, Office of the Prime Minister Director of Communications Latrae Rahming said on social media that the matter was under investigation and reminded public officers of their obligations when assigned government vehicles. He said all officers assigned government vehicles must comply with the vehicle use policy.

“Where a government-issued vehicle is found to be at fault, including through reckless driving, the assigned employee will be held financially responsible, including through salary deduction where applicable,” he said. “Government vehicles are insured, and those policies cover damage to other drivers. In addition, the employee will forfeit eligibility for any future assignment of a government vehicle.”

Police have not yet released further details on the incident or confirmed whether charges will be brought.



