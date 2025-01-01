Father remanded after allegeådly taking daughter to US without permission

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 34-year-old man was imprisoned earlier this week after he was accused of absconding with his daughter to the United States without the child’s mother’s permission.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned the male defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child, on child stealing.

The defendant allegedly took his nine-year-old daughter to the United States without her mother’s consent on March 1, 2024.

The defendant was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused was told that the magistrate’s court lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail and that he would have to apply for it through the higher court.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on April 11.

Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.