Man accused of $9,000 housebreaking spree remanded

A MAN was remanded into custody on Tuesday after he was accused of a spree of a housebreakings in western New Providence over the last two months leading to the theft of over $9,000 worth of property.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Jeffrey “Spider-man” Etienne, 39, on trespassing, four counts of Housebreaking and four counts of stealing from a dwelling house.

Etienne allegedly broke into four homes across west Bay Street and western New Providence and altogether stolen $9,527 worth of cash and assorted property between November 26 and December 25.

The defendant is further alleged to have trespassed on a woman’s property in Columbus Cove West Bay Street on November 30.

Etienne pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Bowles objected to the defendant’s bail citing his prolific criminal history with several similar charges in past.

Magistrate Isaacs denied Etienne bail.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial begins on March 20.