Man granted conditional discharge for assaulting ex-wife

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted a conditional discharge on Tuesday after he admitted to threatening and assaulting his ex-wife at Sir Lynden Pindling Estates last week.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Shawn Russell Jr, 35, on threats of harm and assault.

An additional charge of assault with a dangerous instrument was withdrawn.

The defendant reportedly threatened to harm and assaulted his ex-wife during a verbal altercation at her home on December 29.

The defendant pleaded guilty to both charges and apologized for his actions.

Magistrate Allen granted the defendant a conditional discharge where he is to be of good behavior for six months.

During this same timeframe Russell is to attend anger management classes.

Failure to comply with either of these conditions would result in a three month prison term.

Russell is to return to court on June 30 for report on his progress.