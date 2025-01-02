Burrows store bought for $2.5m and set for renovation by AML

A GROCERY story in Governor’s Harbour has been purchased by AML Foods Limited - and will be shutdown temporarily for renovations.

AML bought the Burrows One Stop Grocery Store in Governor’s Harbour for $2.5m, with a finalised transaction date of December 24.

AML said the store will close for two and a half months with “an additional $1.6m on the transformation” invested to convert the store into Eleuthera Markets, the new name it will carry when it reopens. Gavin Watchorn, CEO and president of AML Foods “confirmed” a local general contractor “from the island” was hired to tackle the store’s renovation.

“The newly remodeled store will follow a Solomon’s neighbourhood concept,” Mr Watchorn said. “For more than three decades, Solomon’s has been providing great assortment, quality and value to our customers, and we are looking forward to reopening and bringing the Solomon’s brand experience to the Eleuthera community. When the store re-opens in March customers can expect to see an expanded assortment of groceries, chill, frozen, meat and fresh produce that will arrive on the island twice per week. Customers will also be able to sign up for the My Solomon’s Smart Rewards Loyalty Program and earn points every time they shop.” Points earned are redeemable for cash off of future purchases.

AML plans to host a community event in Eleuthera in February “to share their vision and speak to residents”.

“We are extremely excited about this opportunity to serve the island of Eleuthera, and our mission is to deliver the best shopping experiences, fresh products and great service as well as support the island by becoming involved in local initiatives”.

Mr Watchhorn said he is grateful “to the Burrows family for entrusting their family business to AML and vowed to build on their legacy of servicing the island of Eleuthera.”