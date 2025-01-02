First traffic fatality recorded for 2025

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A TRAFFIC fatality, two separate stabbing incidents, and two boating incidents occurred over the New Years Day period.

A Dominican man died in the early hours of 2025 following a collision on University Boulevard, the first traffic fatality of the year. Police said the accident with two vehicles happened shortly after 5 am.

The deceased was heading west in a blue Honda Fit when he collided with a black Toyota Passo, occupied by a male and female, travelling east.

The pair sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance, where they remain in serious condition. The foreign national suffered severe injuries and succumbed to them in the ambulance while en route to the hospital.

As The Tribune was going to press, there were reports of another traffic fatality in West End, Grand Bahama.

A child was reported to have died in a vehicle collision. However, police did not confirm details of the incident last night.

Meanwhile, a Canadian tourist was injured in one of two boating incidents, though police did not specify which.

The first incident occurred near Arawak Cay, off West Bay Street, before 1 pm when a white boat carrying three men struck a 34-year-old man who was snorkelling and fled.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his upper and lower limbs and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where he is receiving medical care.

The other incident occurred at a wharf off Bay Street when a vessel capsized, resulting in the passengers and crew members falling into the water. No injuries were reported.

A teen boy and a 30-year-old man were victims of two separate stabbing incidents.

The 17-year-old was attacked and stabbed in the upper body by an unknown just after midnight at Arawak Cay, off West Bay Street. He received medical treatment and is in stable condition.

The second incident occurred just before 1.30am off Bethel Avenue in Millennium Gardens. The adult male was stabbed by an unknown assailant and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He is in stable condition.