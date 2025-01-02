Five Bahamians receive King’s New Year Honours

FIVE Bahamians have been recognised by His Majesty King Charles III in the 2025 New Year Honours for their contributions to business, religion, youth work, and community service.

According to a press release from Government House, Governor General Dame Cynthia A Pratt announced the recipients on December 31, 2024.

Demetrious George Mosko was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to the field of business.

Two Bahamians were named Members of the British Empire (MBE). Reverend Diana E Francis was honoured for her work in religion and youth development, while Bishop Godfrey Randolph Williams was recognised for his service to religion and community work.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) was conferred on Bishop Hensel Ruthnell Kemp and Dr Inez Rolle for their contributions to religion.

The honours are part of an annual recognition of people across the Commonwealth whose work has made a significant impact on their communities.

The announcement noted that the awards were granted on the occasion of the King’s New Year Honours, in recognition of the recipients’ dedication and service.